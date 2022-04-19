NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 32-year-old man, who police said is a convicted felon on parole, was recently arrested for a felony drug offense at a Nashville apartment complex.

According to a Metro Nashville Police Department warrant, on April 11, officers were attempting to locate a suspect involved in a homicide two days prior. Officials said Mitchell Moore Jr., 32, matched the suspect description, so detectives followed him to an apartment on Elm Hill Pike.

Mitchell Moore Jr. (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Police said Moore parked the car at the complex, then walked up to the driver’s side door of the detectives’ vehicle while holding something in his waistband. Officials then got out, identified themselves, and detained Moore.

The warrant said Moore had a pistol in his waistband and found 37 grams of cocaine, 39 MDMA pills, a digital scale, and baggies in his car.

Moore is faced with six charges, including parole violation and drug charges. He was not charged with homicide.