NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville man on parole for a heroin conviction was arrested Thursday on multiple drug and gun charges.

According to Metro police, 34-year-old Lamont Harris received a nine-year sentence in 2018 for a felony heroin conviction.

On Thursday, authorities executed a search warrant at Harris’ home in the 5000 block of Packard Drive and found 1.5 pounds of meth and 42 grams of crack cocaine, both of which tested positive for fentanyl, according to police.

Lamont Harris (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department) Harris’ drugs & guns (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department

Investigators said they also found nine Lortab pills, $8,469 in cash, and a loaded pistol. The gun was reported stolen in Maury County.

Harris faces multiple felony drug and gun charges. He is being held in the Metro Jail in lieu of a $215,000 bond, and police said the state is expected to soon file a parole violation warrant against him.