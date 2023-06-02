UPDATE as of 2:50 p.m. June 2: As News 2 was preparing to interview a family member, they decided to delay speaking to the public.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — News 2 has learned the parents of Taliyah Frazier will be speaking out following his tragic death Tuesday night, while the search for the suspects is ongoing.

The four-year-old was killed after a drive-by shooting that took place just before 8 o’clock at the intersection of Dickerson Pike and Douglas Avenue, according to Metro Police.

MNPD said, Frazier was riding in the back seat of a car that was stopped at a red light when two men got out of another car and started shooting. She was hit in the head and died from her injuries later that night.

Police believe the shooting was targeted.

Two-year-old twins were also in the back seat. One of them suffered a non-critical wound to the head, and the other was not injured.

Police said the father of the twins was driving the car and was also shot in the arm. He sped to a store where the mother of the children works and that’s where police arrived to help them.

Anyone with information on the persons responsible for the murder of four-year-old Taliyah Frazier is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

We have a news crew heading to a news conference planned with the parents, and we will have updates for you on WKRN.com and on News 2 starting at 4 p.m.