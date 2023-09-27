NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The parents of a one-year-old are facing multiple charges after their child was found alone with 15 pounds of marijuana and a loaded Glock pistol inside a short-term rental in Nashville.

Dsanto Hoskin, 19, and Janae Snell, 18, were both arrested Tuesday afternoon by Metro police at the Mint House on Rosa L. Parks Boulevard.

Metro police reported officers were called to the location after staff said they found a child alone in a rental when they went to clean the unit.

Upon arrival, officers noticed a strong smell of marijuana and located several large bags of marijuana inside a closet after conducting a protective sweep of the unit.

Authorities reported that the child, 15 pounds of marijuana, a loaded Glock pistol and more than $17,000 in cash were all found inside the unit. According to officers, scales and packaging material were also in plain view.

Hoskin and Snell were both arrested after they showed up to the rental as officers were investigating the scene, said Metro police.

Hoskin allegedly claimed that the marijuana, gun and related materials all belonged to him. He remains in Metro Jail on a $62,500 bond facing charges which include child neglect, child endangerment, possession of marijuana for resale, gun possession in the commission of a dangerous felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The mother, 18-year-old Janae Snell, was also taken into custody and charged with child neglect and child endangerment. She remains in Metro Jail on a $12,500 bond.

Metro police said the child was taken to Vanderbilt Hospital as precaution. The Department of Children’s Services were reportedly called to make custody arrangements.