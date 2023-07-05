NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — News 2 has new information from the Metro Nashville Police Department about the possible sighting of a woman reported missing by her parents.

Lynn and Kara Caldwell, the parents of 29-year-old Victoria Caldwell, haven’t heard from their daughter since May 22. They said Victoria also never picked up her paycheck from The Black Tap where she worked.

“It’s a nightmare. It’s a nightmare, a nightmare you never wake up from,” Victoria’s father, Lynn, said. “Knowing that she is still okay, breathing… we just want to know.”

Metro police told News 2 Wednesday afternoon that workers at a liquor store on Murfreesboro Pike claim they have seen Victoria several times.

Victoria’s parents are from the Knoxville area and are currently working with detectives in Blount County. The Blount County Sheriff’s Office has made a missing persons report for Victoria and are still investigating the case. Victoria has been entered into NaMus and the Blount County Sheriff’s Office sent News 2’s Nikki McGee the following statement:

“We took the report on June 12. Our main reason for taking the report is so that we could get her name entered into NCIC and NaMus since Metro Nashville said they wouldn’t take the report. She does have Blount County ties; she was raised here and her mom and dad live in Maryville. Our investigator is on vacation this week, but I did speak to our captain in CID to let him know you are inquiring about this. The last he knew, our investigator had been in contact with a detective at Metro Nashville, and as of last week, they were still not planning to open a case. We just want to help her family locate her.” -Marian O’Briant, Public Information Officer at the Blount County Sheriff’s Office

In addition to MNPD telling News 2 about reports of Victoria being spotted in South Nashville, they shared the following statement with us:

“She was reported missing in Blount County, not Nashville. That being said, our missing person detectives have been in contact with Blount County law enforcement. She is known to frequent the Murfreesboro Pike area. She has been entered into the national missing persons database. -Kristin Mumford, MNPD Public Affairs Officer

“We’re just beside ourselves; we know that we’re doing everything that we can possibly do, but it still just doesn’t seem like it’s enough,” said Kara, Victoria’s mother.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Victoria, you’re asked to contact the Blount County Sheriff’s Office at 865-983-3620.

“It’s the first thing I think about when I wake up in the morning; it’s the last thing I think about before I go to bed,” Kara said.