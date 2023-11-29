NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The parents of a one-year-old are facing felony charges after police say the child was found near “copious” amounts of drugs in East Nashville.

Justin Brumley, 32, and Regan Guffey, 27, were both arrested Tuesday afternoon by Metro police behind an Airbnb in the 200 block of North Ninth Street.

According to an arrest report, officers stopped at the residence after observing Brumley exiting a silver minivan parked in an alleyway. Detectives said they immediately recognized Brumley since he had numerous outstanding warrants.

As officers approached the vehicle, they also located Guffey — who was also wanted for outstanding warrants — and their one-year-old child, both inside the van.

During a search of the vehicle, officers said they found “copious amounts” of drugs which include:

467.8 grams of Methmphetamine

23.2 grams of Cocaine

59.8 grams of Heroin

53.4 grams of Marijuana

1.5 grams of Fentanyl

3 Xanax pills

17.6 grams of Psilocybin Mushrooms

9.3 grams of Hash Oil

3 grams of Ecstasy

3 Adderall pills

6 Suboxone pills

249 Oxycodone pills

When detectives asked Brumley why he had so many narcotics, he allegedly told them, “he sells them and has been doing so since he was a teenager,” according to an arrest report.

Authorities reported three loaded handguns were also found in the minivan. When questioned why he had the firearms, Brumley told officials they were for protection.

Brumley faces 23 charges which include multiple drug and gun offenses and felony child neglect.

In an arrest report, Metro police said the one-year-old being is such close proximity to the illegal narcotics and handguns placed the child in “grave danger of exposure.”

As a result, the child’s mother, Regan Guffey, was also arrested. She faces felony child endangerment charges.

Both remain in custody in Metro Jail.