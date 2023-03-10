NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Gomer Elementary School has some parents upset about the lack of a school crossing guard. Metro police conducted a study and determined that a crossing guard wasn’t needed due to the lack of students crossing the street.

“It’s really important for the walkers, because they are little kids and not always most careful,” Abraham Zuniga said. “While the responsibility falls on the adults, they don’t pay attention either and just speed by.”

Metro police report 68 out of the 155 schools have a crossing guard, with crossing guards only at elementary and middle schools.

“I did get a call back from our local police community liaison,” parent Stephanie Barca said. “We just haven’t been able to connect.”

Barca also stressed how fast people drive in the 15 mph speed zone. When News 2 visited Old Hickory Boulevard, there were several people not obeying the school zone speed limit.

A parent, who did not want to be identified, told News 2 he has become use to walking his daughter across the street. He would prefer a crossing guard, but says drivers do slow down when they cross.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

On Metro police’s career website, they have posted a school crossing guard opportunity. The position is part-time, seasonal and $18 an hour. Some of their duties include directing the actions of children and traffic, caution speeding drivers, and escorting children across the street.

This is a job that parents say is very much needed.