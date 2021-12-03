Parent charged after bringing gun on school grounds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman has been charged after she reportedly carried a gun onto school property.

Metro police say 38-year-old Barquita Williams was arrested Thursday afternoon for carrying a handgun on school grounds at East Nashville Magnet School, located in the 100 block of Gallatin Avenue.

Two girls who are students at the school had argued earlier in the day got into a physical fight at dismissal after seeing each other in a stairwell. Other students also participated in the fight, according to police.

Barquita Williams (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Parents who were outside picking up their children heard about the fight and went inside the school, including Williams. After officers broke up the fight, several parents told responding officers that Williams had a gun. Williams denied having a gun but let officers search her.

A School Resource Officer found her with a loaded nine-millimeter semi-automatic handgun.

She was taken into custody and was freed after posting a $1,000 bond.