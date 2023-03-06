NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police officers were called to a Metro middle school after a parent reportedly assaulted a student.

Officers were called to Jere Baxter Middle School on Hart Lane around 8:55 a.m.

A Metro Nashville Public Schools spokesperson reported the campus “had an incident this morning where a parent had assaulted a student, which prompted a police presence.”

It is not known how severely the student was injured but an ambulance did respond to the school.

Metro police reported there were no injuries officers were aware of and school security were discussing the incident with administrators.

Officers have since left the campus.

No additional information was immediately released.