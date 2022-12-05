NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Celebrating its first album in more than five years, Paramore has announced a special one-night-only album release show for “This Is Why” at the Grand Ole Opry House in February.

The album will be the band’s sixth overall. The show will come on the heels of the band’s extensive North American tour. It is scheduled for Feb. 6, 2023.

A special presale registration through Fair AXS is now available through Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 10 p.m. HERE.

Registered fans who receive an email confirmation through Fair AXS will have access to purchase tickets before the general public starting Thursday, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. through 10 p.m. The general public sale will begin Friday, Dec. 9 and 10 a.m. at paramore.net.

Registration carries a fully refundable $1 fee, according to Fair AXS.

Tickets are limited and sold on a first come, first-served basis. For more information, click HERE.