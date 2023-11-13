NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Heavy metal icons Pantera will return to the stage this February for the second leg of their North American headlining tour “for the fans, for the brothers, for the legacy.”

The band will rock the stage at Bridgestone Arena on Feb. 9, 2024, the band announced. They’ll hit Memphis the next day.

(Courtesy: Live Nation)

Featuring classic members Philip H. Anselmo on vocals and Rex Brown on bass, Pantera will continue the celebration of the lives of founding members, drummer Vinnie Paul and guitarist Dimebag Darrell, with Zakk Wyde on guitar and Charlie Benante on drums. The band will be joined by Lamb of God, another acclaimed metal powerhouse, for most of the tour, producing partner Live Nation announced.

Ticket presales begin Tuesday, Nov. 14, at 10 a.m. The general on-sale begins Friday, Nov. 17, at 10 a.m. at Pantera.com.