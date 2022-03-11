NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least three people are facing felony drug charges after 11 pounds of meth were seized from a Nashville home Thursday night.

Detectives said they witnessed a package delivered to a home on Franklin Drive. The resident of the home, Joshua Martin, 33, was then reportedly seen retrieving the package from the porch.

According to a warrant, Kristopher Harris, 30, and Marcus Pace, 29, then showed up at the home. Officials said the package was then placed in a black Dodge Ram.

All three suspects were then taken into custody, detectives reported.