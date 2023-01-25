NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville pharmacies are struggling to keep a drug used to treat type 2 diabetes on the shelves as word spreads about one of its side effects—weight loss.

Ozempic is an injectable drug that is FDA-approved to treat type 2 diabetes. Even though it’s not meant to be used for weight loss, many are using it for that reason alone which is contributing to a nationwide shortage.

Pharmacists and owners of Music City Pharmacy and Compounding, Jarod Juillerat and Susan Gupton have seen firsthand the influx of people inquiring about Ozempic for weight loss.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

“The main phone calls we’re receiving are those wanting to use it for weight loss, but some of those [drugs] aren’t indicated for that,” Juillerat said. “I think the products work so well, and the excitement grew so quickly, that’s what we observed at our pharmacy, people are getting results, so they spread the word.”

The Riverside Village Pharmacy has experienced the same influx of calls about Ozempic and other similar drugs used to treat diabetes. One customer told News 2 it’s the only pharmacy where she can find the drug.

“We’ll get one box every once in a while but most of the time it’s unavailable,” the pharmacist in charge, Brandon Sintz said.

Sintz believes the shortage is also due to supply chain issues, similar to many other drugs including Adderall, which has also become difficult to get.

“We have a lot of patients on [Ozempic] for diabetes, and that’s really difficult for patients to treat, so they’ve been impacted for sure, and then some people use it for weight loss as well. There’s been an uptick in that,” Sintz said.

Juillerat told News 2, Ozempic could become approved for weight loss in the near future which could have a positive impact on their patients’ health, including preventing diabetes.

“Weight loss really attributes to healthful benefits in many different areas in your life,” Juillerat said. “Could be back pain, could be the way your pelvic girdle sits when you’re carrying a heavy load on top of you, and getting that weight off is going to be really beneficial for your body.”

Pharmacists said if you’re having trouble finding Ozempic and have type 2 diabetes, there are many other similar medications your doctor could prescribe in the meantime.