NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An alleged “wanna-be” hitman in Middle Tennessee said he had a baby on the way, and he was “ready to kill” to make some money.

Now, the problem for a Tennessee Guardsman is that he sent his resume to a parody website and was persistent about getting a hitman job.

For the first time, News 2 spoke with the creator of the website, and why he decided to turn the guardsman in.

With one click on the website “Rentahitman.com”, you would be met with what is meant to be a joke.

“It’s entirely a hoax all the way through, from the top to the bottom,” said Robert Innes, the creator of the website.

Innes said there are obvious signs that the website is fake. He pointed out the fake testimonials, a made-up version of HIPPA (A Hitman Information Privacy and Protection Act), and even over 17,000 based filed operatives, the same number of waste departments in the U.S. in 2016.

“The site is just one joke after another basically,” said Innes on the phone.

It’s a joke the U.S. District Court claims 21-year-old Josiah Ernesto Garcia didn’t get.

“His first email to the website was very much a basic, I’m looking for a job kind of a thing,” Innes explained.

According to the federal documents, the Tennessee National Guard member sent in an application not like any others.

“When he said he had military experience and that he was really looking for a job, that’s kind of when I put two and two together to say, ‘Hey, this guy has been trained and if I don’t take action or respond, someone could potentially get hurt,” Innes said.

The investigation pointed to pictures on Garcia’s website, posing with firearms. In one photo, you can see an “Air National Guard Bag” with the caption “Now I can start off base practicing at home lol.”

Evidence filed in court outlined Garcia reaching out because he was looking for a job, and explained he has “military experience and rifle expertise.”

“In my opinion, (he) was a danger to not only the general public, but to his unit and to potential national security. I don’t know what this guy is capable of,” said Innes.

Innes claimed the guardsmen took the website seriously after submitting a resume, showing his experience with the National Guard since 2021. Then below, he called himself a “Marksmen” expert, known for not missing a single bullseye, with the nickname “Reaper.”

“He boasted about his military experience, his sharpshooting experience, the fact that he has an assault rifle, and the fact that he was overly eager to get out there and get to work; those were all red flags,” explained Innes.

According to prosecutors, Garcia continued to send multiple follow-up emails checking in on this potential employment opportunity.

In all of the messages, Garcia continued to say he was doing this to support his family, telling the website owner he simply needed the extra cash.

The FBI detailed the undercover operation to catch Garcia’s detailed text messages. The undercover officer texted Garcia he had a job and that it “should be an easy mark.”

Garcia responded by texting back “sounds good”, and he “won’t be available until 4 p.m. Wednesday because he has class.”

“He was serious. He had every opportunity to turn and walk the other way…and he was focused. He had his eyes on the prize,” said Innes.

If convicted, Garcia could face up to 10 years in prison.