NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are responding to a rollover crash on Interstate 40 Westbound in Hermitage.

A truck overturned near mile marker 221 near Old Hickory Boulevard at 4:29 a.m. The vehicle reportedly swerved out of the way of another vehicle that changed lanes, the truck then swerved and overcorrected, then landed on its side.

20,000 pounds of food products were loaded on the truck at the time. No injuries were reported.

For a time, westbound lanes were closed. All four lanes have since reopened.