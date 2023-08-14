NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A crash involving an overturned tanker truck has closed a portion of Old Hickory Boulevard in Hermitage Monday morning.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. near the intersection of OHB and Central Pike at Hermitage Woods Drive.

No injuries were reported from the crash, which appears to only involve the tanker.

The Nashville Fire Department reported the tanker is carrying approximately 1,200 gallons of diesel, 200 gallons of which ended up on the roadway.

Fire crews were able to prevent the fuel from spreading and running off into the grass for the most part, according to NFD. Crews are working to transfer the remaining fuel from the overturned tanker to a new tanker.

The roadway is expected to remain closed for an extended amount of time.

No additional information was immediately released.