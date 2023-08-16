NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A portion of Interstate 24 is closed after a semi overturned in the Whites Creek area early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 3:20 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 24 between mile marker 39 and 40 near the Old Hickory Boulevard exit.

Officials reported that a semi-truck traveling in the eastbound lanes struck the median, which caused part of the semi to overturn in the westbound lanes. No injures were reported, according to Metro police.

As of 4 a.m., crews have closed all lanes on the westbound side. Drivers are being advised to seek an alternate route until the scene is cleared.

It remains unknown when the roadway is expected to fully reopen. No other information was immediately released.