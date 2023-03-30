NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A portion of Briley Parkway was shut down Thursday afternoon after a semi-truck overturned, blocking the westbound lanes.

The crash, which reportedly involved another vehicle, happened at about 3:02 p.m. near mile marker 16 in Davidson County.

As of 4 p.m., the Metro Nashville Police Department said the westbound lanes were still completely shut down. No further details have been released, and it is still unclear if there have been any injuries.

A second crash was also reported on Briley Parkway at about 4:10 p.m. near mile marker 17.2. The crash reportedly blocked one of the eastbound right lanes. Heavy smoke could be seen in the area.