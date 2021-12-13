NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer closed Interstate 24 near downtown Nashville Monday morning.

The crash happened just after 8 a.m. in the westbound lanes on the Silliman Evans Bridge.

It is not known if anyone was injured in the crash. The trailer was hauling cases of polystyrene foam cups.

The ramps from I-40 West and I-65 are closed as crews work to remove the wreckage.

It is not known when the roadway will fully reopen to traffic.