NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — John Overton High School in South Nashville is on lockdown Monday after a threat was called in to Metro police.

A spokesperson for Metro Nashville Public Schools said the threat has been determined not to be credible and is similar to earlier hoax calls called into Metro Schools.

Students and staff are reportedly safe inside the building as officers conducts a full building sweep out of an abundance of caution.

School will resume as normal as police finish their investigation in the school, according to the spokesperson.

No additional information was immediately released.