NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The campus of John Overton High School has been “cleared for activity” Thursday after school officials investigated a threat to the school via social media.

A communication sent to parents said administrators were made aware of a social media threat to the school referencing a bomb.

Metro Police officers conducted a sweep of the building and cleared it for activity and the threat has determined to be non-credible, according to the statement.

Metro Nashville Public Schools reported the student responsible has been identified and will receive the appropriate disciplinary consequences.

All students are all safe inside the building and school operations will continue as normal Thursday.

The statement from the principal asked parents to continue to talk with their children about making threats of violence—even non-credible threats and that threats on school property is a chargeable offense.