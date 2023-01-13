NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Noises from overnight construction are giving headaches to several residents who live along 8th Avenue South and Craighead Street.

Metro Water Services is replacing a 12-inch cast iron pipe with a 16-inch ductile pipe.

“This project was started in November 2021,” Metro Water Services Public Information Officer Sonia Allman said. “We are sorry for any inconveniences to people in the area.”

During the day, vehicles drive over steel boards along the street and crews only work at nighttime, which causes loud construction noises that wake residents up.

“I could literally wake up and hear ramming sounds,” nearby resident Anastasia Sanchez said. “Oftentimes I’m looking at my phone and it says it’s 3 a.m. or 4 a.m.”

Sanchez is one of several people upset about the constant construction noise. Nearby residents told News 2 the noise has even shook nearby buildings.

“It’s loud,” Resident Caleb Guillo said. “We have videos and proof of just how loud it really is.”

Guillo has taken numerous videos of the construction. He wants the project to stop and things to return back to normal.

According to Metro Water Services, they hope to complete that intersection’s work in the next two to three weeks. If you would like to learn more about the project or other Metro Water projects, click here.