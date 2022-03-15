NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – While the COVID pandemic has shown signs of subsiding, another pandemic – drug overdoses – seems to be only growing.

One way to gauge the problem is in overdose deaths. Another way is how many times overdose victims are given a life-saving drug called Narcan.

If Metro’s overdose numbers for February and early March are any indication, then the problem is getting worse.

Brian Todd with Metro Public Health Department said, “That’s disturbing, scary, especially for those who may not be aware that most of this is Fentanyl related.”

From February 27th to March 5th Nashville Fire & EMS administered 165 doses of Narcan to overdose patients.

According to the health department, that’s an 81% increase over the same week last year.

Two weeks earlier, from February 13th to February 19th, the numbers are even worse when first responders administered 125 doses of Narcan. That’s a 115% increase over the same time frame last year.

Todd said the numbers being up this year is not a shock. But, up 80 to 115%? That is indicative of a major problem.

“It is shocking. And it goes with, over the past few years, the number of deaths that go up each year. Think about the Narcan used last week; if that had been four years ago, those probably would have been deaths,” he said.

According to the health department there could be several factors for the spike, but it is almost assuredly related to the overwhelming prevalence of Fentanyl in illicit drugs bought and sold on the streets.

The Metro Police Narcotic Unit told News 2, Fentanyl can be in just about everything from heroin to cocaine to pressed pills.

Todd said, “If they are going out, and they don’t know the people they are around and sharing drugs, they may think, ‘it’s not heroin, it’s ok’, because Fentanyl is only in heroin. But, Fentanyl is in everything now. Don’t assume. Because if you do, you may be putting your life at risk.”