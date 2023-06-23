NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One of Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” fugitives was taken into custody Thursday, ending a nearly six-month-long manhunt.

Kelando Perez Cato, 42, was wanted on outstanding warrants for especially aggravated robbery and felon in possession of a handgun, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. After his arrest Thursday, he’s reportedly facing additional felony drug and weapon charges.

He first appeared on the Criminal Warrants Division’s “Most Wanted” list on April 12, and has repeatedly been featured on the list in the months following. The list is updated every week with 10 suspects police are looking for in connection with violent crimes.

The charges against Cato date back to Dec. 23, 2022, when, according to an arrest affidavit, he held a woman at gun point on Ocala Drive and ordered her out of her car. Police said Cato shot the woman before driving off in her car.

The incident reportedly left the woman seriously injured. Cato was identified as a suspect and a warrant was obtained for his arrest a few weeks later. Then, on Thursday, June 22, MNPD Special Investigations Division detectives reportedly found Cato while investigating an overdose death.

Detectives were conducting surveillance on a gray Nissan Rogue that Cato was driving. However, at the time, they were looking into a passenger in the car, 33-year-old Maxwell Delancy, who had outstanding warrants for second-degree murder associated with an alleged overdose death.

While the Nissan Rogue was parked at a hotel on Elm Hill Pike, detectives said they saw a woman get into the car and purchase drugs. Once detectives walked up to the vehicle to place Delancy under arrest, Cato reportedly got out of the driver’s seat and ran.

Police caught up with him and took Cato into custody, at which point he reportedly admitted to selling the woman $60 worth of fentanyl. According to the affidavit, authorities also found $60 in Cato’s pocket, along with several “short straws commonly used for ingesting narcotics.”

Inside the Nissan Rogue, the affidavit said police found a Glock 37 .45 caliber pistol in a backpack on the driver’s side, digital scales in the center console and glove compartment and one gram of “a purple substance wrapped in plastic.”

According to court records, Cato has previously been convicted for other firearm and drug offenses. In addition to the outstanding warrants, he is facing charges for possession of a schedule 2 controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and another count of felon in possession of a weapon.

Cato and Delancy were both booked into jail on Thursday. As of Friday, Cato was still being held in lieu of a $151,000 bond. Delancy was also still behind bars with a $500,000 bond.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

Cato is among at least 51 wanted fugitives who have been arrested since the police department began publishing the “Most Wanted” list in mid-October last year. Another man on the “Most Wanted” list was arrested the same day after an hours-long standoff.