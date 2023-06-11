NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — With numerous Middle Tennessee localities currently under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning or Watch, thousands of Nashville Electric Service (NES) customers are reporting outages Sunday evening.

As of 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, a total of 10,102 NES customers are without power due to 159 active incidents around the coverage area, according to officials.

NES said the four largest cases are impacting 3,274 customers in the Paragon Mills area; 2,357 customers in the Brooklin area; 1,970 customers between Tusculum and Oglesby; and 1,200 customers in the Lakewood area.

If you want more information about a specific outage in your area, check out NES’ online outage map.