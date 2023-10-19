NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Earlier this year, police were able to apprehend a suspect in two separate shootings that left one person dead and another injured, ending a manhunt that had stretched on since October 2021.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD), a citizen tip was instrumental in the arrest of 28-year-old Jamion Wynn, who was wanted on two outstanding warrants for first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Before his arrest on June 1 in Rutherford County, Wynn had appeared at the top of the police department’s “Most Wanted” list for multiple months. Authorities said Wynn’s landlord was watching a news segment when he recognized a photo of him and called in a tip.

Launched exactly a year ago on Oct. 19, 2022, officers in the MNPD’s Criminal Warrants Division were looking for a way to get additional assistance from the community in locating some of the city’s most violent offenders when they created the “Top 10 Most Wanted” list.

While the concept of a “Most Wanted” list is nothing new, it was the first time the police department in Nashville had created a list that spanned city-wide. According to officials, it can be “exceptionally difficult” to track down people wanted for the types of violent crimes featured on the list because they “go into deep hiding.”

Metro Nashville Police Department Capt. Billy Morris talks about the Criminal Warrants Division’s “Most Wanted” list during a June 29 interview. (WKRN photo)

“I know from my experience working in investigations, you can literally have a year or more investigation into just finding some of these wanted persons,” Capt. Billy Morris, who oversees the Criminal Warrants Division, told News 2 in a previous interview.

Those listed are accused of offenses such as murder, aggravated assault, robbery, burglary, sex crimes and crimes against children. The severity of the crime is often what determines who gets put on the list, with most cases involving alleged violent acts.

However, there have also been instances where, while the crime was not necessarily violent, the suspect is a habitual offender. For instance, in August, police arrested a teen who appeared on the list for 42 outstanding charges related to alleged vehicle burglaries and gun thefts.

Since its inception, there have been right around 100 people featured on the “Most Wanted” list. About nine months into the year, 57 of the 80 people on the list had been arrested. By Tuesday, Oct. 17, officials said the number of arrests was up to 73, indicating an around 73% arrest rate.

Eight of the 73 people surrendered themselves after being featured on the list, and 62 of those arrests have been made within Davidson County. Other suspects on the list have been found in different parts of the country, with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force assisting in some cases.

Two “Most Wanted” suspects were arrested back in January in Bowling Green, Kentucky for their alleged involvement in an August 2020 crash that killed two Centerville residents. Before that, police had been searching for them for over two years.

The list has helped bring life to many cases where investigators said they had hit a “dead end.” Its success can largely be attributed to the public’s input and sharing of information, with a large percentage of tips leading to an arrest, according to the police department.

Just a month after Wynn was apprehended, police received another tip in a double murder case involving three suspects who were all featured on the list. The tip led officers to the area of Buchanan Street and 18th Avenue North, where Deshawn Wells was arrested after a brief chase.

One of his brothers, Chadwick Wells, who is also a suspect in the case, was arrested the following month, and Keondre Wells continues to be featured at the top of the “Most Wanted” list as investigators look to make a final arrest in the January shooting of two teens.

The list is updated every Wednesday on the Criminal Warrants Division’s Facebook page and can also be found on News 2’s website. Police ask anyone who recognizes someone on the list to contact the MNPD at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Tips regarding wanted fugitives can also be submitted through hubNashville. All tipsters can remain anonymous.