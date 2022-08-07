NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Over 5,000 Nashville Electric Service customers are without power at this time as strong storms moved through the area.
NES says crews will venture out and make necessary repairs as soon as it is safe to start power restoration work.
The storms also caused the Music City Grand Prix to be delayed for a second straight day as fans were asked to shelter in place. The shelter in place has since been lifted and the race schedule is set to be released shortly.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.