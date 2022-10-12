NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Electric Service has reported over 5,000 customers are without power.
According to NES, as of 5 p.m. 5,684 customers are without power.
Crews will begin heading out to restore power as soon as it is safe.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.