NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville band is working to get back on their feet after having their equipment stolen while they were traveling through Texas to perform in South by Southwest.

Members of The Sewing Club said they were staying overnight in Dallas when someone broke into their locked van, stealing all of their instruments and many of the clothes and items they brought with them.

In total, the band said they lost more than $31,000 worth of items.

“Everything we owned, from clothes to all the gear that we’ve acquired over the past 10 years or whatever, so definitely shock,” drummer Zach McCoy said.

Thankfully, the music community rallied together and loaned the band instruments to use for the show.

“My belief in humanity dwindled and then within, like, 24 hours, it shot up again, so it was really encouraging just to play South By and be able to do it after all that stuff happened, for sure,” lead singer and guitarist Hannah McElroy said.

The band told News 2 that they recently found some of their instruments on Craigslist and reported it to police. Although they were able to buy back one guitar, they weren’t sure if they’d be able to purchase the rest.

“My guitar is, like, a $1,200 guitar. They sold it for $500. Will’s bass is, like, a $2,000 guitar. They sold it for $400, so they’re just really getting rid of it very quickly, so I don’t think that we’ll be able to get our gear back, but hopefully the police will at least be able to find the people who are selling it,” McElroy added.

Following this experience, the band is warning other musicians to never leave gear in a vehicle, no matter how short of a time period. Also, they recommend backing vans into parking spots up against a wall so nobody can access equipment through those doors.

The Sewing Club has also set up a GoFundMe to help replace their instruments and other items stolen from the trip.