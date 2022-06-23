NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A devastating apartment fire has left dozens of families without a home.

Wednesday afternoon, firefighters battled heavy flames that destroyed one of the buildings at the Foxcroft Apartments in South Nashville.

Thursday morning, Diane Janbakhsh and her team with the Hispanic Family Foundation were on site working to help these displaced families.

“It’s hard because some of the family members are in the hospital,” she said. “The loss is devastating and to be an immigrant in the position where you lose everything that you have, it’s a lot harder than most people imagine.”

The Hispanic Family Foundation’s main focus is helping Nashville’s Hispanic and immigrant community.

Janbakhsh said they’ve helped families in this situation before and says many of the families on-site are just waiting for the opportunity to visit their homes and find their belongings.

“You just want to recuperate your important documents or mementos… things you can not replace,” she said. “You can replace furniture but you can’t replace the memories and those things that are irreplaceable.”

Right now, Janbakhsh’s main focus is getting them the things they need and over to the Crievewood Baptist Church where the American Red Cross is set up ready to help.

“So, we’re kind of in the response phase of when we’re providing for those immediate needs,” said Disaster Program Manager Michael Hare. “Once we’re in that recovery phase, we’ll start to identify those next steps that each family will need to take to get back on their feet and get back to their normal.”

The Red Cross says they are currently helping around 20 families right now, and with help from the community and other organizations, Janbakhsh’s hope is to make sure these families are able to move forward.

“We’re going to work hard to try to help them recuperate everything we possibly can help them with,” she said.

The Hispanic Family Foundation already has a link on its website where people can donate to help these families. You can make a donation HERE.

The Nashville Fire Department says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.