NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Multiple organizations are working together to help the homeless stay warm this winter by gathering and distributing blankets in Nashville.

According to a spokesperson for Carver Construction, LLC, the business has joined up with Warming Souls to collect blankets for the homeless during the holiday season as part of a campaign founded by the Soldiers of Christ motorcycle group.

More than 60 tarps and several boxes of more than 100 blankets will be given out at two homeless camps on Sunday, Dec. 11, starting at 8 a.m. in the 7000 block of Charlotte Pike near River Road, the Carver Construction representative said.

After the supplies are distributed, the group reportedly plans to head downtown to the area near the Nashville Rescue Mission.

Carver Construction’s spokesperson said the company will keep collecting blankets throughout the upcoming winter months.

If you would like to donate new or lightly used blankets — or donate money to buy blankets — for Nashville’s homeless, you are asked to call Don Betty at 615-483-9096.

The next blanket distribution event is tentatively scheduled for January 2023.