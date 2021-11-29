Opryland Hotel restricts weekend evening access through holiday season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center is limiting access to the hotel for non-ticket holders on weekend evenings throughout the holiday season.

Beginning Friday, Nov. 26 through Jan. 2, 2022, access to enter the hotel will only be available to registered overnight guests and event ticket holders with reservations after 2 p.m. Access to enter the Gaylord Opryland Events Center and Pinetop area will be available only to ticketholders with reservations for events located in those areas and to registered overnight guests.

Opryland added resort access will not be restricted Monday through Thursday at this time but additional restrictions may be applied without advance notice.

The resort posted on social media these restrictions will “ensure an enjoyable environment for our overnight guests and ticketholders on peak dates.”

Thousands visit the hotel from across the country to take in the holiday sights and sounds both inside and outside the resort.

“We invite & welcome visitors without room or event reservations to arrive on site prior to 2 p.m. CT on weekends (Fri/Sat/Sun) and enjoy the rest of the day/evening, or to visit anytime Mon-Thu.,” the resort posted on social media.