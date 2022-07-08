NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 has confirmed Oprah Winfrey’s father has died.

Vernon Winfrey was a barber and businessman in Nashville.

Metro Councilmember Sharon Hurt confirmed to News 2 Vernon died Friday evening.

Oprah posted on Instagram over the weekend saying she was in town to “give him flowers while he’s still well enough to smell them.”

