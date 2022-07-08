NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 has confirmed Oprah Winfrey’s father has died.
Vernon Winfrey was a barber and businessman in Nashville.
Metro Councilmember Sharon Hurt confirmed to News 2 Vernon died Friday evening.
Oprah posted on Instagram over the weekend saying she was in town to “give him flowers while he’s still well enough to smell them.”
News 2 is working to gather more information and will have more coverage on air and online.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.