NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Gibson Gives, the charitable division of Gibson Brands, is providing opioid overdose kits to live music venues.

The initiative, the TEMPO Nashville Live Music Venue Program, was announced at the Gibson Garage Thursday morning.

TEMPO stands for Training and Empowering Musicians to Prevent Overdose. Each kit will have two doses of Naloxone to help those having an opioid overdose. Once you open a kit, a short video gives instructions on how to administer the nasal spray.

Several event speakers spoke about the ongoing opioid crisis that is being felt across Tennessee and the country.

“It’s so important because it’s getting life saving Naloxone to the people that need it, as soon as they need it,” ONEbox inventor Joe Murphy said.

Sgt. Mike Hotz has seen numerous overdoses in his career at the Metro Nashville Police Department. He supports Gibson Gives’ initiative and hopes it will spur more change.

“I believe it should be as universal as an automatic external defibrillator,” Hotz said. “There is no reason for there to not be a ONEbox or source of Naloxone because it’s an increasing trend both in our city, state, or country as a whole.”

The program will have kits at music venues on Lower Broadway, in Printer’s Ally, and other legacy venues in Nashville. They are currently working on adding locations for the future.