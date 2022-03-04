NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On the 65th day of the year, law enforcement will be patrolling I-65 around Nashville. It’s all part of “Operation Impact” to help reduce crashes on the interstate.

As pandemic restrictions have begun lifting, the Tennessee Highway Patrol says they’ve noticed an increase in fatal and injury crashes. They attribute this partly to people getting back out on the roads to drive to work, school or just explore the Volunteer State.

Sgt. Alex Campbell with THP says the department has specifically noticed an increase in crashes on Sundays, which is another reason they’re holding “Operation Impact” on a weekend.

“We’re wanting to increase our presence during a day where normally people think it’s kind of calm. But Sunday has actually become very busy,” Campbell said.

In 2021, THP reported 17 fatal crashes, 932 injury crashes and 406 property damage crashes on I-65.

With numbers continuing to trend upwards, law enforcement from Metro police, Williamson County, and many other middle Tennessee offices will be patrolling I-65 on Sunday.

“Our primary focus is going to be impaired driving, aggressive driving, distracted driving, excessive speeding, and even following too closely. And especially unbelted drivers,” Sgt. Campbell said.

The patrols start Sunday morning, but Tennessee Highway Patrol says you should be alert every time you are behind the wheel.

“If you’re not wearing your seatbelt and you’re driving too fast, you can expect to meet some law enforcement this weekend,” Sgt. Campbell said.