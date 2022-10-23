NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway following a shooting that was reported Sunday morning in the Tusculum neighborhood of Nashville.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department dispatch logs, the call came in about the shooting in the 1600 block of Bell Road shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23.

An officer at the scene told News 2 that one person was shot on the left side of the InTown Suites Extended Stay before running up to the third floor.

While there is no word on the person’s condition, police confirmed they’re still alive.

No additional information has been provided about this incident.