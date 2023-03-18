NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than nine months after two women allegedly stole from men on Broadway in downtown Nashville, authorities announced one of those women was taken into custody Saturday.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, around 3 a.m. on May 28, 2022, a man who had gotten separated from his friends got into an older silver SUV, possibly a Ford Explorer, thinking it was a rideshare vehicle.

Later on, the victim woke up at a short-term rental and realized his iPhone and bank card had been stolen, officials said.

Surveillance video from a Murfreesboro Pike Kroger showed two women — identified by police as Felicia N. Anderson and Anesha Robinson — using the man’s card at the store later in the day.

Anderson and Robinson each faced three counts of fraudulent use of a credit card and identity theft in connection with this incident.

Then, on June 17, 2022, Anderson and another woman offered to help a man back to his hotel after he had been drinking at a bar, according to authorities.

The victim remembered getting into their light-colored SUV, but he reportedly felt unsafe and bailed from the vehicle.

The next day, the man discovered his credit cards had been stolen and used at multiple locations, including a Kroger on Edmondson Pike, police said.

Officials said they reviewed the store’s surveillance footage, which showed Anderson using the victim’s credit card to buy merchandise and withdraw cash at the self-checkout.

That case left Anderson facing six counts of fraudulent use of a credit card and six counts of identity theft in this case, authorities reported.

Months later, Metro Police announced that Robinson, 33, had been arrested in Nashville on Saturday, March 18.

Robinson — who is charged with three counts of identity theft, three counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, and evading arrest — is being held on a $130,000 bond, according to officials.

However, authorities said they are still searching for 34-year-old Anderson, so if you see her or have any information about her whereabouts, you are asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.