NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One of Nashville’s “Most Wanted” fugitives is now behind bars more than a year after being accused of killing a 52-year-old man and shooting and injuring a woman.

Jamion Wynn, 28, was taken into custody on Thursday, June 1 for two outstanding warrants for first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Before his arrest, Wynn had appeared at the top of the police department’s “Most Wanted” list several times over the past three months. According to court documents, he was indicted by a grand jury for premeditated murder on Jan. 26, 2023.

However, the charge dates back to Feb. 16, 2022, when police said two men drove to TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center and dropped off 52-year-old Ameer Ledall Green. He was suffering from a gunshot wound and died shortly after he got to the hospital.

Police said the men who dropped him off left before officers arrived. Wynn was among three suspects later identified in the case. However, his whereabouts were unknown until his arrest this week.

A few months before the alleged murder, police said Wynn was involved in another violent incident. On Oct. 22, 2021, officers received reports of a shooting that happened at a home on North Natchez Court, according to an arrest affidavit.

Shortly after, police said a woman came to police headquarters with injuries that were consistent with an assault and shooting. The woman told officers she had been at the home on North Natchez Court when she saw a person overdosing.

“She stated she attempted to provide medical aid to the person and was instructed by others at the house not to call 911, but to take the person’s cell phone in case they did overdose,” the affidavit said.

Afterward, the woman said she was confronted by several people at the home who were angry about her taking the phone. She told police one of the people was a heavyset man who went by the nickname “Jugg.”

According to the affidavit, “Jugg” was known to police as Jamion Wynn, who at the time, lived on North Natchez Court. The woman said Wynn grabbed a set of bolt cutters and hit her repeatedly with them.

He then reportedly smashed out all the windows of her car, and as she was trying to leave, the affidavit said Wynn pulled out a handgun and fired several times in her direction. One of the bullets grazed her leg and two others hit the side of her car, authorities reported.

Police said they observed injuries and damage consistent with what the woman had described, including two bullet holes in the side of her car. The woman was later taken to a hospital.

Following the incident, the woman identified Wynn as the suspect, and he was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. As of Friday, June 2, he was still behind bars with an $800,000 bond.

He is among at least 43 wanted fugitives who have been arrested since the police department’s criminal warrants division began publishing the “Top 10 Most Wanted” list in mid-October last year.