NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville nurse died at the same hospital where she saved lives after being hit by an intoxicated driver.

Amber Brockett, 40, is being remembered as a great leader and mentor by friends and colleagues. Brockett worked for Tristar Skyline Medical Center for more than three years, most recently as the Clinical Nurse Coordinator for the Inpatient Rehabilitation Unit.

Her loved ones are at a loss for words over the sudden tragic loss, saying Brockett was truly one of a kind.

“Amber was a great friend, a great nurse, a great leader, a great mother, a great wife. She touched so many lives, either through the people she worked with or the people she cared for,” LPN Kevin Lowe of Skyline told News 2.

Brockett had just wrapped up another day of caring for patients when she was involved in a crash on Dickerson Pike. The nurse was rushed back to Skyline where police say she ultimately passed away.

“It really just brings into perspective to me that you are not guaranteed tomorrow,” said Lowe.

It’s a tragedy the community says could have been prevented as Metro police have now charged 24-year-old James Jones with vehicular homicide by intoxication. Jones, who has a lengthy past with the law, including reckless homicide, was out on probation at the time.

That news made the heartache only deeper for loved ones.

“Definitely anger, you know? When I worked at Skyline, I worked in trauma so we do see a lot of these senseless wrecks with people driving under the influence. You couldn’t ask for a better person at all and the fact is this world is a little less brighter without her in it. It’s a just tragic thing,” Brockett’s former colleague Heather Thompson told News 2.

Employees say Brockett leaves behind a husband and five children between 8-20 years old.

Colleagues at Tristar Skyline Medical Center plan to gather Tuesday as the hospital hosts a celebration of life in Amber’s honor.