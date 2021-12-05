One local organization to give away hundreds of bikes to children

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hundreds of kids will have the opportunity to receive a free bicycle this Christmas thanks to one Nashville organization.

Man Talk Ministries partnered with Spirit and Truth Believers Fellowship to sponsor their first giveaway to children in the Nashville area.

Larry Pruitt of Man Talk Ministries says he felt the need was there to bless others in the community.

“This is the first time I’m doing this,” said Pruitt, “This has been a vision God has sent me and I just felt the need to bless other children.”

The organization is aiming to provide 200 bicycles to give away and has already surpassed its goal with local businesses already donating 200 bikes in total. However, donations are still being accepted.

The giveaway will be held on December 11 at Spirit and Truth Believers Fellowship on Dickerson Pike from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

To donate a bike contact Man Talk Ministries via phone at 731-316-1143, or click here.