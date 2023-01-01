NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, speeding was a contributing factor in a crash that left one person dead and another hurt on New Year’s Day.

Police said the single-vehicle crash took place shortly before 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1 on Neelys Bend Road at Neelys Chase Drive.

According to authorities, 67-year-old Gregory Lee Young of Madison, was driving his 2012 Chrysler Town and Country minivan east along Neelys Bend Road when he lost control in a curve, went off the roadway, and hit a tree.

Young died at the scene, but his 61-year-old female passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries, officials reported. Both of them were wearing seatbelts.

No additional information has been released about this incident.