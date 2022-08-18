NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after one person was injured in a stabbing in downtown Nashville Thursday morning.

It was reported around 2:30 a.m. in the area of Second Avenue and Broadway. Metro police officers on scene said the exact location is unclear but they did find some blood spots on Broadway between Second and Third avenues.

At this point investigators believe one person was stabbed and is being treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Officers believe the victim and suspect were both homeless. But, they do not have a suspect in custody.