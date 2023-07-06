NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway following an overnight shooting in North Nashville that left one person hurt.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, officers were notified around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 6, about a shooting victim who showed up at St. Thomas Midtown Hospital, saying she had been shot in the 2400 block of Buena Vista Pike.

Authorities said they responded to the area and discovered a crime scene in front of Overlook Ridge Apartments.

The victim reported a dark-colored sedan entered the apartment complex, turned back around to exit, stopped near her building, and drove to the top of the hill near her entrance before two people got out of the vehicle and fired multiple shots at two apartments, officials said.

Officers at the scene told News 2 nearly two dozen shots were fired.

Police said they found the suspect vehicle, abandoned and running, at Lincoln Avenue and Alpine Avenue.

Meanwhile, the victim at the hospital reportedly had non-life-threatening injuries after being struck in the leg.

According to authorities, the motive behind the shooting is still under investigation. No additional details have been released about Thursday morning’s incident.

This news comes less than 48 hours after a man was found dead in his vehicle at the same apartment complex on Buena Vista Pike. According to witnesses, a group of males approached the man before seven of them allegedly opened fire on him. No arrests have been made in that case.