NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One man was hospitalized after a fire and potential cyanide poisoning after the Nashville Fire Department (NFD) responded to an incident north of downtown early Monday morning.

According to NFD, officials were called to the home located in the 3000 block of Doverside Drive at 1:17 a.m. After authorities arrived, they said they found the fire coming from the side and back of a single-story duplex.

One man was reportedly injured and taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center in critical condition. NFD said they treated him for potential cyanide poisoning with a “Cyanokit”.

Fire officials said the fire started and was confined to a bedroom in the home. The investigation is ongoing.