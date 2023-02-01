NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Detectives are reportedly looking into a potential drug motive behind a shooting at an abandoned Crowe Drive home on Tuesday, which killed one man and injured another.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, officers from the North Precinct found an 18-year-old conscious on the sidewalk with several gunshot wounds. He reportedly told authorities another man who had been shot was inside the home.

Officials said the man who died was discovered in the basement with multiple gunshot wounds.

The deceased victim has been tentatively identified as a 23-year-old, but the Medical Examiner’s Office is reportedly working to confirm his identity.

Meanwhile, the 18-year-old was brought to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he remains in critical but stable condition, according to police.

If you have any information about this deadly shooting, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.