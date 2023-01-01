NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville authorities were called out to the scene of a stabbing Sunday evening that sent one person to the hospital.

The Metro Nashville Police Department dispatch log said a “cutting or stabbing in progress” was called in shortly after 5:15 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1 from the 100 block of Charles E. Davis Boulevard.

Dispatch told News 2 that one person was transported from the scene. However, there is no word on the nature of their injuries.

A News 2 crew went to Charles E. Davis Boulevard to gather more information and found officers over in the 100 block of University Court.

While police confirmed the incident was a stabbing, they did not provide any additional information.