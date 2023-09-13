NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s official: Olivia Rodrigo will be coming to Nashville in 2024.

The multi-platinum and three-time Grammy award-winning artist announced she will have a Nashville stop included in her highly-anticipated new “Guts” Tour in support of her second studio album of the same name.

She will kick off the tour in Palm Springs, California, on Feb. 23, 2024, and stop at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, March 9, 2024. She will be joined in Nashville by Chappell Roan.

Tickets for the tour are available through Ticketmaster via their Verified Fan Presale process. Fans are asked to register ahead of the general on-sale of tickets to help block bots and reduce resale tickets, according to producing partner Live Nation. Registration is ongoing through Sept. 17 at 10 p.m. HERE. In addition to the standard presale registration, there is also an American Express presale registration for cardholders.

According to Live Nation, tickets will range in price from $49.50 to $199.50 plus taxes and applicable fees in the U.S. Addition ticket options, including a limited number of Charity Platinum and VIP packages will be available for purchase as well, with a portion of the proceeds from all ticket sales going to Olivia Rodrigo’s Fund 4 Good.