NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An Old Hickory man was arrested early Thursday morning after a wide assortment of drugs was found in his vehicle.

Cody Benjamin Smith, 31, is now facing 20 charges in connection with the investigation.

An officer was performing a routine check of the Ramada Inn parking lot on Music Valley Drive when he came across Smith sitting in his Jeep with the lights on and engine running. The officer approached the Jeep and saw Smith sweating profusely with bloodshot eyes.

Police say Smith tried to run away when the officer attempted to take him into custody, but he was arrested after a short foot chase.

The man was found to be carrying a stolen semi-automatic pistol in his pants pocket. Two more loaded pistols were found in the Jeep.

Courtesy: MNPD

Courtesy: MNPD

Along with an industrial scale, a long list of drugs were also found in the vehicle, including:

1.6 pounds of marijuana

186 grams of meth

93 grams of cocaine

86 grams of a gray powder believed to be fentanyl

216 grams of apparent heroin

306 Alprazolam pills

115 oxycodone/acetaminophen pills

244 additional oxycodone pills

16 oxymorphone pills

Police say Smith appeared lethargic and fell asleep several times while being transported from the scene. He was checked out at a hospital before being booked into jail.

Smith is being held on a $501,000 bond.