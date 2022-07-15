NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An Old Hickory man was arrested early Thursday morning after a wide assortment of drugs was found in his vehicle.
Cody Benjamin Smith, 31, is now facing 20 charges in connection with the investigation.
An officer was performing a routine check of the Ramada Inn parking lot on Music Valley Drive when he came across Smith sitting in his Jeep with the lights on and engine running. The officer approached the Jeep and saw Smith sweating profusely with bloodshot eyes.
Police say Smith tried to run away when the officer attempted to take him into custody, but he was arrested after a short foot chase.
The man was found to be carrying a stolen semi-automatic pistol in his pants pocket. Two more loaded pistols were found in the Jeep.
Along with an industrial scale, a long list of drugs were also found in the vehicle, including:
- 1.6 pounds of marijuana
- 186 grams of meth
- 93 grams of cocaine
- 86 grams of a gray powder believed to be fentanyl
- 216 grams of apparent heroin
- 306 Alprazolam pills
- 115 oxycodone/acetaminophen pills
- 244 additional oxycodone pills
- 16 oxymorphone pills
Police say Smith appeared lethargic and fell asleep several times while being transported from the scene. He was checked out at a hospital before being booked into jail.
Smith is being held on a $501,000 bond.