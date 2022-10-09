NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Germantown has welcomed back Oktoberfest for the first time since 2019. For some, this year’s celebration has been a long time coming.

“It felt like, when you’re planning for something and you’re excited about it and then things stop. And then you’re still planning it like a big wedding,” the director of entertainment for Nashville Oktoberfest, Ginger Newman, explained.

This weekend, Newman finally got to see her plans come to life with dozens of kegs of beer; multiple stages of music; and, most importantly, hundreds of people coming together.

“You keep planning, you keep wanting it to happen and then finally, finally, you get the opportunity to do it, right? And the weather — it’s like the skies opened up and went, ‘Yes, you shall do this! It shall be wonderful!’ So it’s been magnificent,” Newman said.

For festival goers, Oktoberfest hits closer to home than others.

“I’m half German, half Irish, half English, and I’m not very good at math, but this is authentic lederhosen with the crest of Bavaria,” attendee Eddie Johnston said as he showed off his outfit.

It’s a welcomed return for both the Germantown neighborhood and those who enjoy the culture.

“[We] really, really love the German festivals. I mean, we kind of live for them every year, so without them, it’s kind of like there’s a hole in your life, and to be able to come and hear the authentic German music and dance and Polka, it’s just wonderful,” another attendee, Dennis Ginn, told News 2. “And maybe have a beer.”

Organizers don’t get much of a break and will begin planning next year’s gathering in just a couple of weeks. However, even if just for a moment, they’re reflecting on how grateful they are to see Oktoberfest back.

“It’s been really amazingly positive. And joyful. That’s the word that I think that I have felt through this whole thing. Crazy busy, which is fantastic, exhausting, but joyful, so that’s been really great,” Newman said.