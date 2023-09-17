NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Five Metro Nashville police officers who responded to the Covenant School shooting were honored at the start of the Tennessee Titans’ home opener game on Sunday.

Right before kickoff against the Los Angeles Chargers, Detective Ryan Cagle, Detective Michael Collazo, Sgt. Jeffrey Mathes, Detective Zachary Plese and Officer Rex Engelbert were called to the end zone.

The officers, alongside Chief John Drake, huddled together in the background as Plese plunged the honorary Titans’ sword into the end zone at Nissan Stadium.

Earlier this year, the officers were honored with honorary professorships from Middle Tennessee State University during a spring commencement.

In a social media post, the Metro Nashville Police Department thanked the community and NFL team for their ongoing support.

“Our 5 officers from Covenant School are proud to be the collective 12th Titan for today’s Titans game v. the Chargers. We are grateful for the support of the Titans and fans.”